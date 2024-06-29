Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Drops By 24.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRME traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 7,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

