Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 41.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 18,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,120. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.