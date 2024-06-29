Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 41.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 18,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,120. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $307.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.