Short Interest in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Grows By 72.0%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 862,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vivani Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VANI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,159. Vivani Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $69.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.22.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

