Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 33.4%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.57. 493,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $235.49.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) EPS for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.