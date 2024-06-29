Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Drops By 74.7%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.