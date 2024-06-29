Siacoin Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $268.93 million and $8.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,849.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00626670 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.00122659 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009615 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038220 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00274752 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00045045 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00073028 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,586,845,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,559,176,893 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.
