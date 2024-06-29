SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 21 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SIG (LON:SHI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 23 ($0.29) to GBX 21 ($0.27) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,200 ($40.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,751.62). Also, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($166,771.03). 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.
