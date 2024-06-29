SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Trading Down 0.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26. 797,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,423,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth about $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

