Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CIBR opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
