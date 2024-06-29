Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.