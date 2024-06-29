Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,200 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,453,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,841,086.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,951,100 shares of company stock worth $86,602,417 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

