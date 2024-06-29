Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

