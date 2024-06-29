Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its stake in Slam by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Slam by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Slam by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 276,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAM remained flat at $11.12 on Friday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a PE ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.01. Slam has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Slam Company Profile

Slam ( NASDAQ:SLAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

