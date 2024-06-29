Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$0.64.

SOT.UN opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The company has a market cap of C$17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$2.02.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

