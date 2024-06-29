SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This is a positive change from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

