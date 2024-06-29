SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $288.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.