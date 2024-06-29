SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 33,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 31,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Get SonicShares Global Shipping ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.