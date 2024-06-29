SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after purchasing an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,747. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

