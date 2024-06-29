SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2129 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:STOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 57,939 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $50.03.
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile
