SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.82.
About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
