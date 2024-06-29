SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:OBND)

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS OBND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

