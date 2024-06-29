SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:OBND)

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS OBND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.