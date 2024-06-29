SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 5th

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS OBND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile
