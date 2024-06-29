SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,553. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.34. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

