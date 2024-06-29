SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after purchasing an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

