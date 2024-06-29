SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPYV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.74. 2,440,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

