SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.08. The stock had a trading volume of 901,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.