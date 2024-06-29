Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,237,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,276,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

