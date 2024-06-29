Status (SNT) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $101.97 million and $1.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.48 or 0.99978580 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02638638 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,101,558.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

