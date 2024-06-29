Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Stepan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

