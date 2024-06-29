Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $4.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

