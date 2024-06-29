Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 29th (ALLT, APDN, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVR, DFS, EVOK, GROW, IMH)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 29th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

