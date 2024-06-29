StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

