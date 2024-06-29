StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDRX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

