StockNews.com Downgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Buy

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2,444.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

