StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.12. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

