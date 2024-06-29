StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.02 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

