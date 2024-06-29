StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

