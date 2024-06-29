StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
