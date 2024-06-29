StockNews.com Lowers Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

AM opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 588,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.