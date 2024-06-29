StockNews.com Upgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $61.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3,413.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

