Substratum Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,653.05 or 0.99997434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00078251 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023956 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

