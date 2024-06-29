Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,437,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

