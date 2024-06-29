SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.35. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
