SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 9.4% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91. 3,626,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,107,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

