Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 894.9% from the May 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,500,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.51.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.
Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
