Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 894.9% from the May 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,500,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFM Free Report ) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

