Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Update

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 23,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. Super League Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. Research analysts predict that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

