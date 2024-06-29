Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SG stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

