Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

