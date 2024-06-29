Symbol (XYM) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $111.03 million and approximately $175,201.98 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,349,473,741 coins and its circulating supply is 5,907,108,165 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

