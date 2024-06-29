Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 4,455 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,467. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

