Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.19. 6,196,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

