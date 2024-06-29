Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 137,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.21. 56,204,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,393,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

